NBA Finals preview capsule: Breaking down the Nuggets vs the Heat

The Denver Nuggets have reached the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Miami Heat are here for the seventh time, though this trip is their most surprising. Miami is only the second No. 8 seed to play for the title, joining the New York Knicks in 1999. Game 1 of the series is Thursday night in Denver. The Heat have opened with a road victory in all three of their series. Even if they do it again, the prediction is the Nuggets will win the series anyway behind their duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

