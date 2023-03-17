NBA feud or rivalry? Warriors, Memphis drama is must-see TV

Stephen Curry has a simple answer for the drama between his four-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the upstart Memphis Grizzlies over the past two seasons. For Curry, it’s not a feud or a bitter rivalry. For Golden State, Curry says it’s just a matchup with a talented team because the history to make it anything more isn’t there. Jaren Jackson Jr. says the Grizzlies see it as a rivalry. Whatever it is, the defending NBA champs and young Grizzlies have become NBA must-see TV. Curry is playing well, Ja Morant is still sidelined heading Their final regular-season game Saturday night in Memphis could be a crucial tiebreaker with each team having won on home court each of the first three games.

