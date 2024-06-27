NBA Draft Latest: French players, UConn stars and hometown standout among first-round picks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have taken Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the NBA draft and Alex Sarr was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Wizards giving France a 1-2 sweep of the top picks. But the run in the top 10 picks continued for France. Tidjane Salaun went No. 6 to the Charlotte Hornets. France and the United States are the only nations that have seen three of its native players taken in the top 10 spots of any NBA draft. Matas Buzelis was born in Chicago and the Bulls took the G League Ignite forward with the 11th overall pick. Two UConn players went in the top seven of this year’s draft. Stephon Castle was picked No. 4 by San Antonio and Donovan Clingan went to Portland at No. 7.

