NBA Draft Latest: French players Risacher, Sarr and Salaun make history in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have taken Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the NBA draft and Alex Sarr was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Wizards giving France a 1-2 sweep of the top picks. But the run in the top 10 picks continued for France. Tidjane Salaun went No. 6 to the Charlotte Hornets. France and the United States are the only nations that have seen three of its native players taken in the top 10 spots of any NBA draft. Last year, another French star, Victor Wembanyama, was the top pick in the draft.

