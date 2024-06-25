NBA draft betting: French teenager Zaccharie Risacher has the best odds to be selected No. 1 overall

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
Zaccharie Risacher, of Bourg-en-Bresse, shoots a free throw during a Betclic Elite basketball game against Limoges in Bourg-en-Bresse, eastern France, on Oct. 31, 2023. New names will soon adorn replica NBA jerseys of French youths competing on basketball courts around Paris. Frenchmen Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr and Tidjane Salaün are among the top picks in the NBA draft, where a second straight French No. 1 pick is expected after Victor Wembanyama last year. (AP Photo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

French teenager Zaccharie Risacher has the best odds at BetMGM online sportsbook to be selected No. 1 overall in the NBA draft. The draft will be a two-night event for the first time and will begin Wednesday at the Barclays Center in New York. The Atlanta Hawks have the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1975. The Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons round out the top five. Bronny James is at +25000 to be the top pick but is still drawing the most tickets even though he is only pulling in 5.9% of the money.

