NBA draft betting: French teenager Zaccharie Risacher has the best odds to be selected No. 1 overall

French teenager Zaccharie Risacher has the best odds at BetMGM online sportsbook to be selected No. 1 overall in the NBA draft. The draft will be a two-night event for the first time and will begin Wednesday at the Barclays Center in New York. The Atlanta Hawks have the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1975. The Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons round out the top five. Bronny James is at +25000 to be the top pick but is still drawing the most tickets even though he is only pulling in 5.9% of the money.

