NBA Cup: How to watch, betting odds and more about the league’s in-season tournament

The NBA Cup is back for a second season, starting Tuesday night and running through Dec. 17. It was called the In-Season Tournament last year when it debuted, after years and years of Commissioner Adam Silver wanting to add something extra to the regular season. All 30 teams take part and will play four group-stage games. From there, eight teams move to the quarterfinals and the winners of those games will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Dec. 14.

