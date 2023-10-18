NBA considering changes to All-Star Game format, with East vs. West possible again

The NBA All-Star Game may soon return to an East vs. West format. Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday in a televised interview on ESPN that changes are coming to the All-Star Game. He stopped short of saying any decision has been finalized. But he hinted that the current format of having top vote-getters serve as captains and draft their own teams may be shelved. The first 66 All-Star Games all had the East vs. West format. The last six have seen the leading vote-getters from each conference serve as captains who got to draft their teams.

