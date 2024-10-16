NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reflects on his op-ed calling for change to sports betting a decade ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The 10th anniversary of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver writing an op-ed for The New York Times calling for the regulation and legalization of sports betting is next month. Silver wrote the piece himself and was not even sure when he started writing or if it would ever be read. The stance offered by Silver represented a seismic shift from the NBA’s previous position on the matter. Silver was simply trying to start a conversation. A decade later, the NBA has more than two dozen business relationships with gaming companies. The notion of sports betting isn’t part of a conversation anymore. It’s a phenomenon.

