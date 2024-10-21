NBA champion Celtics prepare for banner night and opener against rival New York Knicks

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are giving themselves one more chance to celebrate their latest NBA championship before they turn their attention to a repeat. The league’s most decorated franchise will raise its 18th banner to the TD Garden rafters Tuesday night before the season opener against the New York Knicks. Players will also receive their championship rings in the pregame ceremony.

