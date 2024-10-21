NBA champion Celtics prepare for banner night and opener against rival New York Knicks

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
FILE - Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, center, holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as he celebrates with the team after they won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are giving themselves one more chance to celebrate their latest NBA championship before they turn their attention to a repeat. The league’s most decorated franchise will raise its 18th banner to the TD Garden rafters Tuesday night before the season opener against the New York Knicks. Players will also receive their championship rings in the pregame ceremony.

