NBA average attendance was 18,324 this season. League says 71% of games were sellouts

NEW YORK (AP) — Attendance was up 1.4% in the NBA this season, with the league setting a slew of records for ticket sales and sellouts. The total attendance in the regular season that ended Sunday was 22,538,518, the league said. That’s the second consecutive season in which the NBA set that record. Other records set this season included 873 sellouts, 71% of games selling out and the average attendance of 18,324.

