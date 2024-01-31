NBA approves plan to have draft held over a 2-day format for the first time

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, drives against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 113-112. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren Abate]

The NBA draft is moving to a two-day format for the first time. The league announced the change on Wednesday. It has been in the works for several months. Round 1 of the draft this year will be on Wednesday, June 26. Round 2 will follow on June 27. Last year’s draft saw Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. The draft lasted for nearly five hours and ended around 12:45 a.m. Eastern. That’s one of the primary reasons for stretching it over two days.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.