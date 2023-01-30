NBA all-star O’Neal heads newest group in SC Athletic Hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O’Neal and Super Bowl champion receiver Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. O’Neal was drafted out of a Columbia-area high school into the NBA at 17. He played for seven teams over the next 18 years. Brooks played at South Carolina before getting drafted by Green Bay, where he played for seven seasons and popularized the “Lambeau Leap.” The group will be enshrined in ceremonies next May.

