NBA acknowledges a pair of missed calls in final minute of Miami’s costly loss at Indiana

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has acknowledged two officiating mistakes in the final minute of Miami’s 117-115 loss at Indiana on Sunday. The defeat helped send the Heat into the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference going into the season’s final week. The league says Miami’s Tyler Herro was fouled by T.J. McConnell while shooting a 3-pointer with about 55 seconds remaining. No foul was called on the play. And a the league says a foul called against Heat center Bam Adebayo with 17.1 seconds remaining was made in error. Indiana’s Myles Turner made two free throws after that foul call.

