Navy controls Temple from the outset for a 38-11 win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Blake Horvath tallied 234 total yards and four touchdowns and Navy beat Temple 38-11 as the two teams commenced AAC play. The Midshipmen’s defense recorded the game’s first points on a safety when Temple quarterback Forest Brock was tackled in the end zone following a 7-yard loss. Temple recorded its first touchdown of the year when Forest Brock threw a 23-yard touchdown to Dante Wright to reduce the Owls’ deficit to 38-11 with 10 minutes left.

