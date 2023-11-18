Navy beats ECU 10-0 for third shutout this season; Pirates blanked for 1st time in 26 years

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Alex Tecza rushed for the only touchdown and Navy’s defense turned in its third shutout this season with a 10-0 victory over East Carolina. It was the first time ECU was shut out in 323 games, going back 26 years to Oct. 4, 1997 at Syracuse. Navy held the Pirates to 189 total yards, intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. Navy lost two of its own fumbles, had a field goal blocked and missed another. But Nathan Kirkwood’s 27-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter was more than enough insurance in this game.

