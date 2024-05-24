NaVorro Bowman is transitioning from All-Pro linebacker to Chargers assistant coach

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — NaVorro Bowman was able to see as a player how quickly Jim Harbaugh could turn a team into a Super Bowl contender. Bowman has reunited with Harbaugh, albeit in a different capacity. Harbaugh hired Bowman in February to be the Los Angeles Chargers’ linebackers coach. It’s Bowman’s first coaching job in the NFL after spending last year at the University of Maryland as a defensive analyst. A four-time All-Pro selection, Bowman played in the NFL for seven seasons. He spent most of his career in San Francisco, where he and Harbaugh reached the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.