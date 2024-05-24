Navas announces his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and 3 World Cups

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and over 100 international matches, including appearances in three World Cups. The 37-year-old Navas made the announcement Friday through his official social media accounts with a video where he describes his career higlights. Navas is considered the best goalkeeper Costa Rica’s history. He led his national team to the quarterfinals in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also played in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.

