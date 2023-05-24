Navarrosa beats top-ranked Zhang, Wake Forest tops reigning NCAA women’s golf champion Stanford

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brianna Navarrosa beat the world’s top-ranked amateur, Rose Zhang, and Southern California knocked off reigning champion Stanford 3-1 in the NCAA women’s golf semifinals. In the other semifinal, Wake Forest beat Texas A&M 3-0 to earn its second trip to the national final. Zhang won her second straight NCAA individual title on Monday, becoming the first woman to win multiple national championships in golf. But she fell behind against Navarrosa in a match Stanford needed to win and Navarrosa held her off in the closing holes for a 2-and-1 victory.

