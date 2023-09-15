Navarro upsets third-seeded Sakkari to reach semifinals of the San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualifier Emma Navarro of the United States upset third-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (4) to advance to the semifinals of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Navarro scored her first win over a Top 10 opponent, as both players were making their San Diego Open debut. Sakkari’s loss meant the top three seeds made early exits. Fourth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, a wild-card entrant, beat seventh-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-5, 6-3. CoCo Vandeweghe, who announced her retirement last week, teamed with Danielle Collins for a 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 comeback win over Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.