Navarro, Ohio withstand Central Michigan rally to beat Chippewas 27-25

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Quarterback Parker Navarro accounted for 323 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio held off Central Michigan for a 27-25 win. The Bobcats took a 3-0 lead on Gianni Spetic’s 35-yard field goal on the opening drive. Navarro’s 8-yard scoring run made it 10-0 in the second quarter. Navarro threw a 5-yard touchdown to Coleman Owen, and after a three-and-out, Duncan Brune ran it in from the 4 for a 24-0 lead. Navarro ran for 176 yards on 14 carries and threw for 147 yards. Marion Lukes ran for 110 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns for Central Michigan.

