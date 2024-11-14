Navarro has career-best passing day, runs for 4 TDs to lead Ohio over Eastern Michigan 35-10

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro passed for a career-high 277 yards and ran for 106 yards and four touchdowns to lead Ohio to a 35-10 win over Eastern Michigan. The defense contributed a season-high four takeaways against an Eagles team that had seven turnovers coming in. All of the Eastern Michigan giveaways went to quarterback Cole Snyder, who came in with three interceptions but threw one on three consecutive drives. He also suffered a strip sack. Those turnovers led to 21 points. The backbreaker was the third, when Tank Person jumped an inside route and nabbed the ball at the Eastern Michigan 25 for his second pick. On the next play Navarro went around the left side to make it 21-7. Snyder finished 18 of 30 for 155 yards with a touchdown pass to Delbert Mimms III.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.