Nats GM Mike Rizzo says he’s happy with team’s progress even as he shops Thomas, Finnegan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says he’s happy with the progress of an organizational rebuild that began less than two years after Washington won the 2019 World Series. The Nationals are sellers at the trade deadline for a fourth consecutive season, but Rizzo says “you can see the progress and the process working.” He says Washington will listen to offers for outfielder Lane Thomas and All-Star reliever Kyle Finnegan, both of whom are under team control through 2025. Rizzo built a good portion of the Nationals’ current core by dealing stars at the deadline.

