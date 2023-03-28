Nats’ Corbin’s belief not dimmed by most losses in majors

WASHINGTON (AP) — No major league pitcher lost more games in 2022 than Patrick Corbin’s 19. And none took more Ls in 2021 than Corbin’s 16. Last season’s ERA for the Washington Nationals left-hander was 6.31. A year earlier? 5.82. And yet Corbin will be facing the reigning NL East champion Atlanta Braves for Washington on Thursday. Corbin says he still has plenty of self-belief despite two very rough seasons. Corbin is one of two players on the Nationals’ opening day roster who were a part of the 2019 World Series championship. Since then, the club has three consecutive last-place finishes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.