NATO summit in the Netherlands threatens to derail 2025 Dutch cycling season

A NATO summit next June in the Netherlands is putting at risk a big chunk of the cycling season in the bike-crazy country. The Hague will host heads of state and government of the 32-member organization amid intense security measures at the World Forum from June 24-26. The Dutch cycling federation says that because of the police deployment required, less forces than usual are temporarily available for other tasks. The Amstel Gold Race is among the races under threat. It’s one of the blue-ribbon single-day road classics. Its winners include Eddy Merckx, Tadej Pogacar, Mathieu van der Poel and Marianne Vos.

