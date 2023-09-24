Nations kicks 46-yard FG to end game, Eastern Kentucky scores last 17 points to beat SEMO 41-38

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Patrick Nations kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, Eastern Kentucky scored the last 17 points in the final six minutes of the game, and the Colonels beat Southeast Missouri State 41-38. Braedon Sloan’s 2-yard touchdown run pulled the Colonels to 38-31 with about six minutes remaining. Parker McKinney tossed a 2-yard score to Jackson Hensley that tied it at 38 with 30 seconds left. On the ensuing series, Darius Sterling forced Paxton DeLaurent to fumble the ball at the SEMO 28 and Nations kicked the game-winner two plays later. DeLaurent accounted for all five Southeast Missouri State touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.