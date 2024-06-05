Nation’s dominant program post-COVID, the Tennessee Vols seeking elusive title

No. 1 national seed Tennessee has established itself as the dominant post-pandemic baseball program. All that’s missing is a national title. The Volunteers’ 204 victories and 540 home runs since the start of the 2021 season are the most of any Division I program. They’ve won two SEC regular-season titles and two conference tournament championships. Their nation-leading and program-record 159 homers this season are the most since the 1997 LSU “Gorilla Ball” team hit a record 188. Now the Vols are two wins away from a third College World Series in four years and second straight.

