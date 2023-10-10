Nationals won’t bring back four coaches on manager Dave Martinez’s staff, AP source says

The Washington Nationals are shaking up manager Dave Martinez’s staff after another last-place finish, deciding not to renew the contracts of bench coach Tim Bogar, third base coach Gary Disarcina, first base coach Eric Young Jr. and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler. Pitching coach Jim Hickey will return in 2024, however. The moves were confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday by a person familiar with the club’s plans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Nationals did not make an announcement. Washington went 71-91 in 2023, a 16-win improvement over the previous year.

