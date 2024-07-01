Nationals top prospect James Wood set to make major league debut Monday night against the Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals top prospect James Wood is expected to make his major league debut Monday night against the New York Mets. The Nationals selected the contract of the 21-year-old outfielder to call him up from Triple-A Rochester. Wood was acquired in the 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego. He is the third-ranked prospect in the Major League Baseball pipeline. The 6-foot-7, 234-pound native of nearby Olney, Maryland, is hitting .353 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of 1.058 in the minors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.