Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel fractures thumb before opener, expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks

By The Associated Press
FILE - This is a 2024 photo of Nick Senzel of the Washington Nationals baseball team. Senzel was scratched from the opening day lineup after breaking his thumb during batting practice Thursday, March 28, 2024, manager Dave Martinez said. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Washington Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel was scratched from the opening-day lineup after breaking a thumb during batting practice. Senzel fractured his right thumb on a bad hop and could be out three to four weeks, according to manager Dave Martinez. Senzel was signed to a $2 million, one-year contract after playing parts of five seasons with the Reds. Ildemaro Vargas replaced Senzel in the lineup. The Reds beat the Nationals 8-2.

