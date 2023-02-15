Nationals’ Strasburg doesn’t report following setback

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg did not report with other pitchers to spring training after a recent setback in his comeback from a 2021 operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. Strasburg, 34, had a nerve-related setback in a recent bullpen session, according to a report from MLB.com. He made only one start in 2022, giving up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in a loss at Miami on June 9. His history of health problems created an uncertain outlook for his chances to return to the rotation in 2023. He had carpal tunnel surgery in 2020.

