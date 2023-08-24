Nationals’ Stone Garrett hurts lower left leg, taken off field

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett hurt his lower left leg trying to rob a home run from the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu and was taken off the field in a cart. LeMahieu hit an opposite-field drive over the short porch. Garrett leaped at the wall and appeared to catch a spike from his left cleat in the wall’s padding as the ball went over. Garrett was prone on his back for six minutes as athletic trainers from both teams attached an air cast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.