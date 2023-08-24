Nationals’ Stone Garrett broke his left leg trying to rob a home run at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett broke his left leg trying to rob a home run from the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday night. Garrett was taken off the field on a cart. The team on Thursday put Garrett on the 10-day injured list with a fractured fibula. Garrett leaped at the wall and appeared to catch a spike from his left cleat in the wall’s padding as the ball went over. Garrett was prone on his back for six minutes as athletic trainers from both teams attached an air cast.

