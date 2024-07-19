Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray to have season-ending elbow surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray will have season-ending surgery for a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. It won’t be clear until he has the operation on Wednesday whether Gray’s injury will require an internal brace or Tommy John ligament-replacement surgery. The latter procedure could sideline him well into next season. The 26-year-old Gray was Washington’s opening day starter but made only two starts this year before being shut down with a sore elbow and forearm. Gray says the injury is “a setback” but he’s confident he can recover.

