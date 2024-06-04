Nationals recall LHP DJ Herz to make MLB debut against the Mets, RHP Trevor Williams to 15-day IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have recalled LHP DJ Herz to start and make his Major League debut against the New York Mets on Tuesday. The Nationals have placed RHP Trevor Williams on the 15-day injured list with right flexor muscle strain, retroactive to June 1. Herz, 23, has a 3-2 record with a 3.75 ERA for Triple-A Rochester, with 42 strikeouts and a .177 opponent’s batting average. Williams was 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 11 starts this season.

