Nationals reactivate right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams to face Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals have reactivated Trevor Williams before Friday afternoon’s game at Chicago, and the right-hander was set to make his first start since May 30 against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon. The 32-year-old Williams was off to the best start in his nine-year career at 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA in 11 games when he went on the 60-day injured list on June 4 with a right flexor muscle strain. Manager Dave Martinez didn’t offer specifics but said he’d keep a close eye on Williams’ mechanics and workload.

