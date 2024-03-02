Nationals prospect Daylen Lile stretchered off after tumbling over outfield wall

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals prospect Daylen Lile was taken off the field on a stretcher after he tumbled over the outfield wall during the team’s spring training game against Boston. The 21-year-old Lile got hurt when he tried to make a play on Tyler Miller’s solo homer to right-center in the seventh inning. Lile landed in Boston’s bullpen and Red Sox relievers immediately motioned for help. Lile got a CT scan of his lower back at a hospital. Manager Dave Martinez told reporters Lile had movement in his legs.

