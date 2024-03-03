Nationals prospect Daylen Lile has a lower back contusion after scary tumble against Red Sox

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals prospect Daylen Lile has a lower back contusion after tumbling over the outfield wall during a spring training game. Manager Dave Martinez tells reporters in Florida that Lile is going to be OK. Martinez says “We lucked out.” The 21-year-old Lile was taken off on a stretcher during the seventh inning of Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Boston. He got hurt when he tried to make a leaping catch on Tyler Miller’s solo homer to right-center.

