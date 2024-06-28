Nationals plan to call up top prospect James Wood, reports say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals plan to call up top prospect James Wood to make his major league debut on Monday against the New York Mets. That’s according to reports in multiple outlets. The 21-year-old Wood was acquired in the trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres and is the third-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball. The 6-foot-7, 234-pound outfielder has shown impressive power in the minors. Speaking before Friday night’s opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay, Nationals manager Dave Martinez declined to confirm the move but said he’ll be “very excited” to welcome Wood to the majors.

