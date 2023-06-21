Nationals place Victor Robles on IL, a day after his tiff with a teammate in the dugout

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed center fielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list with back spasms for the second time this season. The move comes a day after Washington starter MacKenzie Gore questioned Robles’ effort on a flyball that fell for a single. Washington selected the contract of outfielder Derek Hill from Triple-A Rochester to replace Robles on the roster. Robles was sidelined by back spasms from early May until last Friday. He had started five straight games since his return. Manager Dave Martinez says Robles told him after Tuesday night’s loss to St. Louis that his lower back was bothering him while running.

