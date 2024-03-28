Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on 60-day injured list

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Stephen Strasburg was put on the 60-day injured list by the Washington Nationals ahead of their opener at Cincinnati. The 2019 World Series MVP, has not pitched since June 2022 because of injuries that have derailed his career. He still has three seasons left a $245 million, seven-year contract. Strasburg decided in late August to retire, but the Nationals announced in September that there would be no retirement news conference. Owner Mark Lerner said in a statement at the time that the team looked forward to seeing Strasburg at spring training.

