Nationals place RHP Paolo Espino on 15-day injured list with a finger injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed right-hander Paolo Espino on the 15-day injured list with a finger injury. The Nationals also brought up right-hander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Rochester before their game against the Chicago Cubs. Catcher Israel Pineda was transferred to the 60-day IL. The 36-year-old Espino has a flexor strain with a finger on his right hand. He has no record and a 24.75 ERA in three relief appearances with the Nationals this year.

