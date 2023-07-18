Nationals place RHP Hunter Harvey on injured list with elbow strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain. The move was made retroactive to Sunday. Washington also reinstated starter Patrick Corbin from the paternity list, optioned right-hander Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester and recalled lefty Joe La Sorsa from its top farm club. In addition, the last-place Nationals claimed righty Roddery Muñoz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Rochester. The 24-year-old Harvey was sent back to Washington for an MRI after earning his ninth save in a 7-5 win Friday at St. Louis. Imaging revealed the 6-foot-3, 240-pound reliever has a mild strain, according to the Nationals.

