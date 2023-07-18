Nationals place RHP Hunter Harvey on injured list with elbow strain

By MATT CARLSON The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey walks off the field after being relieved in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Harvey gave up a two-run home run to Cincinnati in the 10th. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain. The move was made retroactive to Sunday. Washington also reinstated starter Patrick Corbin from the paternity list, optioned right-hander Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester and recalled lefty Joe La Sorsa from its top farm club. In addition, the last-place Nationals claimed righty Roddery Muñoz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Rochester. The 24-year-old Harvey was sent back to Washington for an MRI after earning his ninth save in a 7-5 win Friday at St. Louis. Imaging revealed the 6-foot-3, 240-pound reliever has a mild strain, according to the Nationals.

