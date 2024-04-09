Nationals opening day starter Josiah Gray has an injured pitching elbow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Washington Nationals opening day starter Josiah Gray has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow and forearm problem. He is one of a series of pitchers hurt around the majors early in the season. He was replaced on the roster by Joan Adon, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester so he could start Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Gray is a right-hander who was an NL All-Star last season. He is 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA so far in 2024. The IL move is retroactive to Saturday.

