Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected for 2nd time in a week

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline. It was the second time in six days that Martinez got tossed from a game. Martinez immediately ran from the dugout after plate umpire Derek Thomas said Ruiz went too far out of the baseline to avoid a tag from Seattle catcher Tom Murphy. Martinez was animated in his argument and it didn’t take long for Thomas to eject Washington’s manager.

