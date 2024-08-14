Nationals manager Dave Martinez announces whole major league coaching staff is signed for 2025

BALTIMORE (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez says his entire major league coaching staff has been signed for 2025. Martinez made the announcement before his team’s game at Baltimore. The Nationals are in fourth place in the NL East, but their future could be bright with young players like infielder CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood in the lineup. Washington’s starting rotation has gotten contributions from rookies Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz. Now there’s little uncertainty about the coaching staff going into next year.

