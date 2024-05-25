Nationals get 2 runs in 7th inning to top reeling Mariners 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a two-out RBI single to cap a two-run seventh inning and give the Washington Nationals a 3-1 win over the reeling Seattle Mariners. Keibert Ruiz and Jesse Winker had two hits each for the Nationals. Five pitchers limited the Mariners to five hits. Dylan Floro pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 14th save. Julio Rodríguez homered for Seattle, which has lost four straight for the first time this season. Gabe Speier was tagged with the loss.

