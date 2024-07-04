Nationals demote Joey Meneses, who had memorable big league debut after 12 years in minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Thursday’s move ends a nearly two-year run in Washington’s lineup for a longtime minor leaguer who had a memorable big league debut at age 30. The 32-year-old Meneses spent 12 seasons in the minors before he was called up on Aug. 2, 2022, shortly after the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to San Diego for several prospects. Meneses homered for his first major league hit and batted .324 with 13 homers in 222 at-bats as a 30-year-old rookie. He had a solid 2023 but his power dipped precipitously this year.

