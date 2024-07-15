Nationals closer Finnegan becomes the ninth All-Star replacement and the 39th first-time selection

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan has been named as a replacement on the National League All-Star team for St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. Finnegan on Monday became the fourth replacement that has been named for the NL roster, while there have been five AL replacements. He also became the 39th first-time All-Star. The Texas native is 2-4 with 25 saves and a 2.45 ERA in 41 appearances for the Nationals this year. Helsley leads the majors with 32 saves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.