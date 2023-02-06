Nationals avoid arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have avoided arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles and signed him to a contract worth $2,325,000. The Nationals say they reached a deal on a contract for this season with a club option for 2024 that would pay him $3.3 million. Robles is one of only a few players left from Washington’s 2019 World Series championship team. The strong defensive centerfielder who turns 26 in May hit .224 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 128 games last season. Those are his highest totals since the World Series year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.