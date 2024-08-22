National Women’s Soccer League looks to capitalize on US team’s Olympic success

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Spirit's Andi Sullivan, center, lifts the trophy as they celebrate after defeating the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Championship soccer match, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

National Women’s Soccer League teams have traditionally experienced a bump in interest following a successful U.S. run in a major international tournament. But the United States hadn’t claimed a title since the 2019 Women’s World Cup. That changed this summer when a reinvigorated U.S. team won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The NWSL, which took a month off of league play for the Olympics, is poised to capitalize on that excitement when the regular season resumes this weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.