National Women’s Soccer League looks to capitalize on US team’s Olympic success

National Women’s Soccer League teams have traditionally experienced a bump in interest following a successful U.S. run in a major international tournament. But the United States hadn’t claimed a title since the 2019 Women’s World Cup. That changed this summer when a reinvigorated U.S. team won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The NWSL, which took a month off of league play for the Olympics, is poised to capitalize on that excitement when the regular season resumes this weekend.

